Watch MJ Lenderman’s Ultra-Chill “Joker Lips” Performance On Kimmel

8:48 AM EST on February 13, 2025

You know, MJ Lenderman loves his TV, and maybe his TV loves him right back. Last year, Lenderman went on two of the big late-night talk shows. He was on Colbert, backing up Waxahatchee on "Right Back To It," and he was on Fallon as a solo artist, playing his song "Wristwatch" with his backing band the Wind. Last night, Lenderman completed the late-night circuit, doing musical-guest duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Right now, MJ Lenderman is out on the road, doing fun things. He's playing covers. He's popping up onstage with indie legends like Dinosaur Jr. and Yo La Tengo. He's booked for festivals this summer. And he's still doing the promotional rounds for Manning Fireworks, one of last year's best albums. On last night's Kimmel, Lenderman perfected that rolled-out-of-bed look and feel, as he and the Wind gently choogled through "Joker Lips." Watch it below.

In other MJ Lenderman news, Brooklyn Vegan points out that MSPAINT's DeeDee joined him onstage in New Orleans last week to cover the Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog." That's fucking sick.

Manning Fireworks is out now on Anti-.

