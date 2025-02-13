Cloth – “Golden”

Cloth are a Glaswegian duo composed of twin siblings Rachael and Paul Swinton. They've released a few projects over the past few years, including the November 2024 single "Polaroid," which sounds a bit like if Imogen Heap went rock. That song is going to be on the duo's newly-announced album Pink Silence, out this April, and they're sharing another song from it today called "Golden."

Cloth worked on Pink Silence with a team of collaborators that included Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, and Owen Pallett. The laid-back "Golden," according to a press release, "traces how it feels to grapple with the breakdown of a relationship, and wade through the aftermath." Paul adds:

I remember writing the main chorus guitar hook of this song, Rachael adding a chord accompaniment, and me saying to her “this songs needs to sound like Talking Heads!” I think that plan of action maybe got a bit lost along the way, but it’s still one of the album’s most musically upbeat moments, with a great hi-hat-driven beat in the chorus and a bridge which might be my favourite of any Cloth song. The song deals with the tough breakdown of a relationship, and the feeling of that loss being so difficult to reconcile with you’d rather have never fallen in love at all. There’s a line in the song, ‘that scar on my wall, where all of those photographs remembered us falling” which came from me staring at my bedroom wall and seeing the faint outlines - the ‘scars’ - of where photos of really meaningful memories used to be stuck on. That seemed to me to be a really powerful image, even though, in a sense, there’s nothing to look at anymore.

Watch Luke Bovill's video for "Golden" and see the tracklist for Pink Silence below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pink Silence"

02 "Polaroid"

03 "Stuck"

04 "Golden"

05 "The Cottage"

06 "It’s A Lot"

07 "I Don’t Think So"

08 "Stones"

09 "Burn"

10 "Write It Down"

Pink Silence is out 4/25 via Rock Action.