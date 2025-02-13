Volcano – “Yoder” & “Time And Distance”

It did not take a long time for Ohio's Volcano to establish themselves as one of the heaviest, most dangerous bands on today's hardcore landscape. Volcano mostly seems to be the project of Cody Davidson from the notorious old-school death metal revivalists Sanguisugabogg. In 2023, Volcano released their ridiculously violent debut EP Fool 2 Tha Game, and that record made people go nuts. Volcano played back-to-back years at LA's Sound And Fury Fest, and their sets looked unhinged, even if the band only had five songs to its name. Today, the Volcano catalog grows a little bit.

It took a surprisingly long time, but Volcano are back with a new two-song single called No Way Back. It's got some gruesome cover art, depicting something that could conceivably happen to you during a Volcano breakdown. The new tracks "Yoder" and "Time And Distance" are both crowdkiller anthems with ridiculously downtuned riffs, and they add to the feeling of danger that surrounds this band. Cody Davidson played guitar, bass, and drums on both tracks, and he also recorded, mixed, and mastered them. As far as I can tell, the only other person involved is singer Jeremy Damron, whose guttural bark is vital to the final product. Listen below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/no-way-back">No Way Back by Volcano</a>

No Way Out is out now on DAZE. Volcano's only upcoming live date is at Detroit's Tied Down fest.