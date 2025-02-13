Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Volcano – “Yoder” & “Time And Distance”

10:36 AM EST on February 13, 2025

It did not take a long time for Ohio's Volcano to establish themselves as one of the heaviest, most dangerous bands on today's hardcore landscape. Volcano mostly seems to be the project of Cody Davidson from the notorious old-school death metal revivalists Sanguisugabogg. In 2023, Volcano released their ridiculously violent debut EP Fool 2 Tha Game, and that record made people go nuts. Volcano played back-to-back years at LA's Sound And Fury Fest, and their sets looked unhinged, even if the band only had five songs to its name. Today, the Volcano catalog grows a little bit.

It took a surprisingly long time, but Volcano are back with a new two-song single called No Way Back. It's got some gruesome cover art, depicting something that could conceivably happen to you during a Volcano breakdown. The new tracks "Yoder" and "Time And Distance" are both crowdkiller anthems with ridiculously downtuned riffs, and they add to the feeling of danger that surrounds this band. Cody Davidson played guitar, bass, and drums on both tracks, and he also recorded, mixed, and mastered them. As far as I can tell, the only other person involved is singer Jeremy Damron, whose guttural bark is vital to the final product. Listen below.

No Way Out is out now on DAZE. Volcano's only upcoming live date is at Detroit's Tied Down fest.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lapgan Announces Mos Def Remix Album Lapgan Is Ecstatic: Hear Three Tracks

December 1, 2025
New Music

King Hüsky – “December95”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “The House That Doesn’t Exist”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Cootie Catcher Announce New Album Something We All Got: Hear “Straight Drop”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025