Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

The Tubs – “Chain Reaction”

10:41 AM EST on February 13, 2025

Robin Christian

All the singles from the new Tubs album Cotton Crown have been excellent, and the new one keeps the streak going. Both "Freak Mode" and "Narcissist" had ample momentum and a bright energy that contrasted intriguingly with their dark subject matter, but "Chain Reaction" is the most outright punk track the band has shared so far. Owen Williams says it's "about being a scammer/swindler/charlatan/snake oil salesman/ trickster/bluffer/con artist/grifter/dodgy dealer/hustler ‘in the world of love.’ And about yourself being the true mark at the end of the day." Listen below.

Cotton Crown is out 3/7 on Trouble In Mind.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lapgan Announces Mos Def Remix Album Lapgan Is Ecstatic: Hear Three Tracks

December 1, 2025
New Music

King Hüsky – “December95”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “The House That Doesn’t Exist”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Cootie Catcher Announce New Album Something We All Got: Hear “Straight Drop”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025