The Tubs – “Chain Reaction”

All the singles from the new Tubs album Cotton Crown have been excellent, and the new one keeps the streak going. Both "Freak Mode" and "Narcissist" had ample momentum and a bright energy that contrasted intriguingly with their dark subject matter, but "Chain Reaction" is the most outright punk track the band has shared so far. Owen Williams says it's "about being a scammer/swindler/charlatan/snake oil salesman/ trickster/bluffer/con artist/grifter/dodgy dealer/hustler ‘in the world of love.’ And about yourself being the true mark at the end of the day." Listen below.

Cotton Crown is out 3/7 on Trouble In Mind.