Sia Covers Peter Gabriel’s “Solsbury Hill” For Animal Charity On His 75th Birthday

Peter Gabriel and Sia are two of the more outwardly strange and arty pop stars ever to land #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Today happens to be Gabriel's 75th birthday, and Sia is paying tribute to her art-pop forebear by releasing a charity cover of one of his most enduring classics.

Peter Gabriel released his single "Solsbury Hill" in 1977; it was the first solo track that he released after his departure from Genesis. It's a stirring, evocative track about feeling like you're on the brink of some powerful discovery, and it became such a movie-trailer staple that it became an obvious parody choice in the early YouTube days. Sia recorded her sleek and synthy version of "Solsbury Hill" with big-deal producer Greg Kurstin, and she's released it to raise money for Humane World For Animals, the animal-protection charity formerly known as the Humane Society. Below, listen to Sia's cover and Peter Gabriel's original.

UPDATE: And here's Sia singing it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night...