Sia Covers Peter Gabriel’s “Solsbury Hill” For Animal Charity On His 75th Birthday

10:55 AM EST on February 13, 2025

Peter Gabriel and Sia are two of the more outwardly strange and arty pop stars ever to land #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Today happens to be Gabriel's 75th birthday, and Sia is paying tribute to her art-pop forebear by releasing a charity cover of one of his most enduring classics.

Peter Gabriel released his single "Solsbury Hill" in 1977; it was the first solo track that he released after his departure from Genesis. It's a stirring, evocative track about feeling like you're on the brink of some powerful discovery, and it became such a movie-trailer staple that it became an obvious parody choice in the early YouTube days. Sia recorded her sleek and synthy version of "Solsbury Hill" with big-deal producer Greg Kurstin, and she's released it to raise money for Humane World For Animals, the animal-protection charity formerly known as the Humane Society. Below, listen to Sia's cover and Peter Gabriel's original.

UPDATE: And here's Sia singing it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night...

