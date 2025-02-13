Watch 10cc Members Reunite For 50th-Anniversary Performance Of Their Classic “I’m Not In Love”

In 1975, the studio-happy British art-rock band 10cc released their sophomore album The Original Soundtrack. That record is best-known for "I'm Not In Love," a spacey and eerie six-minute anxiety-reverie that became an unlikely worldwide hit, reaching #1 in the UK and #2 in the US. The group broke up in 1983 before reuniting in different incarnations over the years. Now, two key members of 10cc have gotten back together to perform a special 50th-anniversary rendition of "I'm Not In Love" with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

When 10cc originally broke up, bandmates Kevin Godley and Lol Creme split off to form the duo Godley & Creme. They made the hit "Cry," and they also directed a lot of important early music videos for themselves and others. 10cc singer/bassist Graham Gouldman, who'd written hits for groups like the Yardbirds and the Hollies before forming 10cc, started a duo called Wax with singer Andrew Gold. These days, Gouldman is the only original member in the current version of 10cc, who recently toured the US for the first time in decades. For this live version of "I'm Not In Love," Gouldman's old bandmate Kevin Godley rejoined him.

This week, the BBC is posting a lot of performances recorded in its Radio 2 Piano Room studio -- stuff like Kiefer Sutherland covering Phil Collins. In the most recent Piano Room video, Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman perform a soft, lovely version of "I'm Not In Love," with Godley on lead vocals and Gouldman playing guitar and singing backup. Nobody attempts the "big boys don't cry" bit. It's nice! Check it out below.

This wasn't Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman's first time back together since their 10cc days. They still get together onstage occasionally; Godley, for instance, joined 10cc for a few songs when they played at London's Royal Albert Hall last year. As it happens, Godley and Gouldman recently recorded their first collaboration in a couple of decades. It's a sleek blues shuffle called "Don't Want To Go To Heaven," and it's out now under the name GG/25. Check it out below.