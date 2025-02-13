Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch 10cc Members Reunite For 50th-Anniversary Performance Of Their Classic “I’m Not In Love”

11:35 AM EST on February 13, 2025

10cc perform in the Radio 2 Piano Room for Vernon Kay on Thursday 13 February 2025

|BBC

In 1975, the studio-happy British art-rock band 10cc released their sophomore album The Original Soundtrack. That record is best-known for "I'm Not In Love," a spacey and eerie six-minute anxiety-reverie that became an unlikely worldwide hit, reaching #1 in the UK and #2 in the US. The group broke up in 1983 before reuniting in different incarnations over the years. Now, two key members of 10cc have gotten back together to perform a special 50th-anniversary rendition of "I'm Not In Love" with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

When 10cc originally broke up, bandmates Kevin Godley and Lol Creme split off to form the duo Godley & Creme. They made the hit "Cry," and they also directed a lot of important early music videos for themselves and others. 10cc singer/bassist Graham Gouldman, who'd written hits for groups like the Yardbirds and the Hollies before forming 10cc, started a duo called Wax with singer Andrew Gold. These days, Gouldman is the only original member in the current version of 10cc, who recently toured the US for the first time in decades. For this live version of "I'm Not In Love," Gouldman's old bandmate Kevin Godley rejoined him.

This week, the BBC is posting a lot of performances recorded in its Radio 2 Piano Room studio -- stuff like Kiefer Sutherland covering Phil Collins. In the most recent Piano Room video, Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman perform a soft, lovely version of "I'm Not In Love," with Godley on lead vocals and Gouldman playing guitar and singing backup. Nobody attempts the "big boys don't cry" bit. It's nice! Check it out below.

This wasn't Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman's first time back together since their 10cc days. They still get together onstage occasionally; Godley, for instance, joined 10cc for a few songs when they played at London's Royal Albert Hall last year. As it happens, Godley and Gouldman recently recorded their first collaboration in a couple of decades. It's a sleek blues shuffle called "Don't Want To Go To Heaven," and it's out now under the name GG/25. Check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Snocaps Play Their First Shows In Chicago

December 2, 2025
News

Rapper POORSTACY Dead At 26

December 1, 2025
News

Björk Is Readying A New Album

December 1, 2025
News

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Suit Against YouTuber

December 1, 2025
News

Madonna Shares Statement On Donald Trump’s Refusal To Observe World AIDS Day

December 1, 2025
News

Jorja Smith’s Label Seeking Royalties For Viral AI Song They Claim “Cloned” Her Voice

December 1, 2025