Bon Iver – “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

The newly announced Bon Iver album SABLE, fABLE includes last year's SABLE, EP as a sort of prologue for the main album, fABLE. Based on the new song Justin Vernon put out today, it seems not everything on the new LP will adhere to the SABLE, material's stripped-down back-to-the-cabin vibes.

The soulful new single "Everything Is Peaceful Love" presents a more straightforward version of the refracted post-everything sound Bon Iver were pursuing on 2019's i,i and their "Season 5" singles. It's a warm, woozy, '80s-coded aesthetic that lets Vernon's falsetto flutter all over major chords and a percolating beat, like something you might cook up for a Free Willy reboot.

The song comes paired with a collaged lo-fi music video by John Wilson of How To With John Wilson fame. Vernon shared this statement about it:

I knew what kind of record I wanted to make the day we made "Everything Is Peaceful Love." I always knew that would be the feeling I wanted to share first. I wanted the video to just be people smiling uncontainably. Luckily, Eric Timothy Carlson suggested getting in touch with John Wilson from How To with John Wilson. Simply the most poignant and hilarious program in all of Television. We were extremely fortunate that John liked the idea. He went out, shot a bunch of fun stuff, and edited it all to the song. It gives me what I want for this album, all in one video. The idea that happiness and joy are the highest form and the true buoyancy of survival, and even taking yourself less seriously could heal the world.

Watch the video below.

SABLE, fABLE is out 4/11 on Jagjaguwar.