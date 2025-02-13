Skip to Content
Ben Stiller To Star In HBO’s New Music Biz Dramedy The Band

11:26 AM EST on February 13, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Ben Stiller attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Severance’ + hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on January 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

|Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

This winter, after a lengthy wait that had superfans like SZA losing their minds, Severance returned for its second season on Apple TV+. Season two is still in the process of airing (if you haven't caught up yet, do it, Seth!), but now that production is finally finished on the Severance front, executive producer Ben Stiller is moving forward with other projects. Specifically, he's starring in a new HBO series called The Band.

This series is not about the Band (whose last living member just passed away) nor Stiller's old punk band Capital Punishment, but it does involve the music industry. Variety reports that it's a dramedy that, per its logline, "offers an inside look at the music industry centered on Oscar (Stiller), a pop impresario and talent mogul beset by scandal who is tasked with forming a new act in order to save his career – and perhaps his soul."

The Band was created by Search Party co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, who will be showrunners and executive producers. Stiller and John Lesher have executive producer credits under their Red Hour Films banner, along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res and pop songwriter and producer Savan Kotecha, who we once interviewed about his involvement with the Netflix Eurovision movie.

