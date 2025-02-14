Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Addison Rae – “High Fashion”

12:00 AM EST on February 14, 2025

Addison Rae - "High Fashion"

Addison Rae's successful ascent out of TikTok-only fame landed her a spot on our list of Best New Artists Of 2024. We loved "Diet Pepsi" and we thought "Aquamarine" was pretty great too. Today the Charli XCX protegé has shared her first new music of 2025, a single called "High Fashion."

Rae previewed "High Fashion" earlier his week with a teaser of the chorus that proclaims "I DON'T NEED YOUR DRUGS I'D RATHER GET HIGH FASHION" in hot pink block letters spliced into a montage of the singer standing in a Paris Hilton-esque closet, clicking together a pair of ruby red pumps, and conspicuously wiping some white powder from below her nose.

Like "Diet Pepsi" and "Aquamarine," "High Fashion" was produced by Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd, who co-wrote the track with Rae and Tove Burman. Her debut album is expected via Columbia later this year. Watch the video directed by Mitch Ryan below.

Bella Newman

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lapgan Announces Mos Def Remix Album Lapgan Is Ecstatic: Hear Three Tracks

December 1, 2025
New Music

King Hüsky – “December95”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “The House That Doesn’t Exist”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Cootie Catcher Announce New Album Something We All Got: Hear “Straight Drop”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025