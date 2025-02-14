Addison Rae – “High Fashion”

Addison Rae's successful ascent out of TikTok-only fame landed her a spot on our list of Best New Artists Of 2024. We loved "Diet Pepsi" and we thought "Aquamarine" was pretty great too. Today the Charli XCX protegé has shared her first new music of 2025, a single called "High Fashion."

Rae previewed "High Fashion" earlier his week with a teaser of the chorus that proclaims "I DON'T NEED YOUR DRUGS I'D RATHER GET HIGH FASHION" in hot pink block letters spliced into a montage of the singer standing in a Paris Hilton-esque closet, clicking together a pair of ruby red pumps, and conspicuously wiping some white powder from below her nose.

Like "Diet Pepsi" and "Aquamarine," "High Fashion" was produced by Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd, who co-wrote the track with Rae and Tove Burman. Her debut album is expected via Columbia later this year. Watch the video directed by Mitch Ryan below.