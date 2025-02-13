Peter Murphy – “Swoon” (Feat. Trent Reznor)

Former Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy is arguably the original goth overlord, and all later generations of goth overlord must show their fealty. Murphy has been on a bumpy road lately, and the most recent Bauhaus reunion ended abruptly when Murphy checked into rehab in 2022. But Murphy is back in action now, and he released the Boy George duet "Let The Flowers Grow" last year. Today, Murphy has a new song with his fellow goth overlord Trent Reznor.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Peter Murphy's new solo album Silver Shade is coming out this spring. Murphy recorded it with Killing Joke bassist Youth on production, and it features "Let The Flowers Grow," as well as "Swoon," Murphy's new duet with Trent Reznor. It's a sleek, mechanistic synth-rock song, and it's got both singers doing their evillest voices.

Trent Reznor and Peter Murphy go way back. Nine Inch Nails opened for Murphy in 1990, when they were just starting out. Murphy toured with Nine Inch Nails again in 2006, but Murphy was the opening act then. Murphy and Reznor also did a very cool live-in-studio session together back then. In 2008, Reznor helped out on Murphy's cover of the Normal's "Warm Leatherette." Nine Inch Nails recently announced a big arena tour, but we don't know who's opening yet, so it's at least possible that Murphy and Reznor will tour together again. Hear "Swoon" below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Silver Shade is out 5/9 on Metropolis Entertainment.