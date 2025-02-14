The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

3

Vundabar - "I Need You"

Before "I Need You," I thought of Boston's Vundabar as a throwback to the blog-rock era -- a time when some introverted white boys with a dumb name could suddenly show up on the scene with a ton of vaguely suspicious online buzz. But "I Need You" recalls a different side of the blog-rock era -- the moment when a howling, impassioned, idiosyncratic rock song could take you by surprise and leave you wondering if you'd just found your new favorite band. Over more than six minutes, "I Need You" soars and crashes and screams at the sky, building from one raging fuzz-guitar climax to the next. Lots of bands still try to make songs like this, but nobody has pulled it off with this panache for a very, very long time. Maybe this is your new favorite band, and maybe the name isn't so dumb after all. —Tom