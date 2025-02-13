Jolie Laide – “No Shape I Know”

Skip to Content
2:06 PM EST on February 13, 2025

Two years ago indie rock veterans Nina Nastasha and Jeff MacLeod teamed up for a self-titled album under the name Jolie Laide. They've got a new LP called Creatures in the queue, now with bandmates Clinton St. John, and Morgan Greenwood in tow. (Kathryn Calder of the New Pornographers also plays keyboards on a few tracks.) Lead single "No Shape I Know" is an eerie and spacious track that shines a spotlight on Nastasha and MacLeod's impassioned vocals. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Cheyenne"
02 "Holly"
03 "Murder Ballad"
04 "Wharwolf"
05 "Dalton"
06 "Something For The Thrill"
07 "No Shape I Know"
08 "Small Things"
09 "Old Collapser"
10 "Saw The Wave"

Creatures is out 4/30 via Victory Pool. Pre-order it here.

