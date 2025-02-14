Sam Smith – “Love Is A Stillness”

Sam Smith scored the biggest hit of their career by going all in on grandiose campy pop, but they still know how to sing the hell out of a piano ballad. "Love Is A Stillness," Smith's new single out today, is billed as a Valentine's gift to their fans, and anyone who fondly remembers the days when Smith was being positioned as the next Adele will probably receive it fondly.

"This song is such a special song to me and because it’s Valentine's Day I wanted to share this with you as a gift to say I love you," Smith says in a press release. "Love Is A Stillness" is accompanied by very cute cover art featuring a pair of turtles and a music video filmed on the streets of New York, celebrating "love in all its forms." Watch below.