Sam Smith – “Love Is A Stillness”

12:16 AM EST on February 14, 2025

Sam Smith scored the biggest hit of their career by going all in on grandiose campy pop, but they still know how to sing the hell out of a piano ballad. "Love Is A Stillness," Smith's new single out today, is billed as a Valentine's gift to their fans, and anyone who fondly remembers the days when Smith was being positioned as the next Adele will probably receive it fondly.

"This song is such a special song to me and because it’s Valentine's Day I wanted to share this with you as a gift to say I love you," Smith says in a press release. "Love Is A Stillness" is accompanied by very cute cover art featuring a pair of turtles and a music video filmed on the streets of New York, celebrating "love in all its forms." Watch below.

