fakemink – “Easter Pink”

Like many hyper-online rappers today, the UK's fakemink is incredibly prolific; he released dozens of new songs last year, cultivating a distinctive "luxury and dirty" sound. But "Easter Pink," the new fakemink single out this week, represents a pivot. As Pitchfork points out, the Suzy Sheer-produced track is a blend of "late-aughts bloghouse" and "early-2010s cloud rap," two sounds that really Take Me Back to a golden era of music blogging. On "Easter Pink," our limber London emcee deftly rides a tidal wave of surging synths and thumping kick, as if carried along by fog (or foggy memories of Crookers and Gold Panda). I can't wait to see him perform it at the Fader Fort.