Watch Porter Robinson Cover Fontaines D.C.’s “Favourite”

7:26 PM EST on February 13, 2025

Porter Robinson, who once peddled EDM festival fare but has since distanced himself from the bass drop (as heard on last year's more pop-punk-minded Smile! :D), stopped by TripleJ's "Like A Version" this week to cover Fontaines D.C.'s "Favourite." As a result, the Romance single sounds like something straight out of a Jimmy Eat World or Something Corporate catalog.

"'Favourite' was, no pun intended, one of my favorite songs of the last year," Robinson said in the accompanying interview clip. "It was the song that made me a fan of Fontaines D.C. I love major-key music. I love music that's extremely catchy and extremely hooky. And I love the way that this song feels like it's constantly tumbling forward."

Watch Robinson's take on "Favourite" below.

