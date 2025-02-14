Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Andy Bell – “apple green ufo”

8:09 PM EST on February 13, 2025

Ride guitarist Andy Bell announced a new solo album called Pinball Wanderer only last month. Unlike his previous solo efforts, which were mostly comprised of unearthed '90s songs, this one is mostly new, and Bell recorded and mixed most of it in a single session. We've already heard Bell's lead single: a cover of the Passions' "I'm In Love With A German Film Star." Now, he's sharing a follow-up, the grooving, horn-laced "apple green ufo," which comes with a video by Chris Tomsett aka Innerstrings.

Here's what Bell has to say about "apple green ufo":

I had this riff on an acoustic and it was kind of like one of those Led Zeppelin folk bangers, but I brought it into the Serge Gainsbourg world and gave it a glass of absinthe,” jokes Andy, who also points out the influence of Dougie Wright’s bass and Dave Richmond’s drumming on Gainsbourg’s classic ‘Histoire de Melody Nelson’ on the grooves here.

The lyrics imagine if I met an alien and had to show them around Earth, what would I want to show them? It also references The Simpsons’ Mr Burns (“I bring you love”) and ET (“If you’re lonely, phone home”).

I would like to highlight the ‘ring modulated’ fuzz guitar solo, which I couldn’t have made without an effect pedal called Randy’s Revenge’ by Fairfield Circuitry – my favourite company. This is not an ad!

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES (acoustic):
02/27 – London, UK @ Stranger Than Paradise
02/28 – Oxford, UK @ Truck Store
03/02 – Bedford, UK @ Slide outstore at Esquires
03/03 – Brighton, UK @ Resident
03/04 – Coventry, UK @ Just Dropped In
03/05 – Manchester, UK @ Piccadilly
03/06 – Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda

Pinball Wanderer is out 2/28 on Sonic Cathedral.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lapgan Announces Mos Def Remix Album Lapgan Is Ecstatic: Hear Three Tracks

December 1, 2025
New Music

King Hüsky – “December95”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “The House That Doesn’t Exist”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Cootie Catcher Announce New Album Something We All Got: Hear “Straight Drop”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025