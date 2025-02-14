Andy Bell – “apple green ufo”

Ride guitarist Andy Bell announced a new solo album called Pinball Wanderer only last month. Unlike his previous solo efforts, which were mostly comprised of unearthed '90s songs, this one is mostly new, and Bell recorded and mixed most of it in a single session. We've already heard Bell's lead single: a cover of the Passions' "I'm In Love With A German Film Star." Now, he's sharing a follow-up, the grooving, horn-laced "apple green ufo," which comes with a video by Chris Tomsett aka Innerstrings.

Here's what Bell has to say about "apple green ufo":

I had this riff on an acoustic and it was kind of like one of those Led Zeppelin folk bangers, but I brought it into the Serge Gainsbourg world and gave it a glass of absinthe,” jokes Andy, who also points out the influence of Dougie Wright’s bass and Dave Richmond’s drumming on Gainsbourg’s classic ‘Histoire de Melody Nelson’ on the grooves here. The lyrics imagine if I met an alien and had to show them around Earth, what would I want to show them? It also references The Simpsons’ Mr Burns (“I bring you love”) and ET (“If you’re lonely, phone home”). I would like to highlight the ‘ring modulated’ fuzz guitar solo, which I couldn’t have made without an effect pedal called Randy’s Revenge’ by Fairfield Circuitry – my favourite company. This is not an ad!

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES (acoustic):

02/27 – London, UK @ Stranger Than Paradise

02/28 – Oxford, UK @ Truck Store

03/02 – Bedford, UK @ Slide outstore at Esquires

03/03 – Brighton, UK @ Resident

03/04 – Coventry, UK @ Just Dropped In

03/05 – Manchester, UK @ Piccadilly

03/06 – Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda

Pinball Wanderer is out 2/28 on Sonic Cathedral.