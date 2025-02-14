Hear Dolly Parton Join Sabrina Carpenter On New “Please Please Please” Remix

Not two weeks after winning her first two Grammys, Sabrina Carpenter is dropping a deluxe edition of last year's Short 'N Sweet. It features bonus tracks "15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” and “Bad Reviews.” There's also a "Please Please Please" remix featuring the Dolly Parton. The remix leans much more traditional country than the original, and it gets a fun black-and-white video featuring both singers.

Carpenter's Vogue cover also dropped this week and revealed that the singer's label, Island, apparently thought "Please Please Please" should be Short N' Sweet's lead single. Carpenter, however, personally vouched for "Espresso," a bet that paid off in a huge way.

"There’s something about this song that, if I’d never heard it before, and I heard it live for the first time, I would understand it," she said of the decision to debut "Espresso" at Coachella last year. "I was definitely being swayed in another direction, but I knew deep down that it was this song. I was afraid of disappointing people for, like, five minutes. And then I was like: No."

Listen to "Please Please Please" featuring Dolly Parton below.

Short N’ Sweet (Deluxe) is out now.