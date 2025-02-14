Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hear Dolly Parton Join Sabrina Carpenter On New “Please Please Please” Remix

12:07 AM EST on February 14, 2025

Not two weeks after winning her first two Grammys, Sabrina Carpenter is dropping a deluxe edition of last year's Short 'N Sweet. It features bonus tracks "15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” and “Bad Reviews.” There's also a "Please Please Please" remix featuring the Dolly Parton. The remix leans much more traditional country than the original, and it gets a fun black-and-white video featuring both singers.

Carpenter's Vogue cover also dropped this week and revealed that the singer's label, Island, apparently thought "Please Please Please" should be Short N' Sweet's lead single. Carpenter, however, personally vouched for "Espresso," a bet that paid off in a huge way.

"There’s something about this song that, if I’d never heard it before, and I heard it live for the first time, I would understand it," she said of the decision to debut "Espresso" at Coachella last year. "I was definitely being swayed in another direction, but I knew deep down that it was this song. I was afraid of disappointing people for, like, five minutes. And then I was like: No."

Listen to "Please Please Please" featuring Dolly Parton below.

Short N’ Sweet (Deluxe) is out now.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lapgan Announces Mos Def Remix Album Lapgan Is Ecstatic: Hear Three Tracks

December 1, 2025
New Music

King Hüsky – “December95”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “The House That Doesn’t Exist”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Cootie Catcher Announce New Album Something We All Got: Hear “Straight Drop”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025