The Stylistics Share Shania Twain Collab From Their First Album In 17 Years

Philly soul legends the Stylistics have announced their first studio album in nearly two decades. Falling In Love With My Girl will be out in about a week and features a collab with Shania Twain called "Yes, I Will," which is out now. Twain had originally been asked to sing on a different track for the album, but she actually suggested they try "Yes, I Will," which she co-wrote with Nathan East.

Falling In Love With My Girl is produced by Tom Cridland and Executive Produced by Deborah Cridland. Additional guests include Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Gene Simmons of KISS, the Elton John Band (including Nigel Olsson and Davey Johnstone), Bill Champlin of Chicago, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Steve Lukather of Toto, Tower Of Power, Ray Parker, Jr., Jay Graydon, Justin Hawkins of the Darkness, the Real Thing, and Carly Paoli.

"I’m so happy that this song I wrote 'Yes, I Will' has found a home on the Stylistics album," Twain says in a statement. "That is just so exciting. It's a special song that came together on one special day at my home where I was hanging out with some friends and musicians. So I think it turned out great and I’m just really excited to share it with the whole world."

Airrion Love from the Stylistics adds: "I fell in love with Shania Twain the first time I heard 'You're Still the One'-- a great song that I still love. When we heard there might be a chance to do something with her we said, 'Hell yeah!'"

In other Shania Twain news, last weekend she released a remastered version of The Woman In Me on its 30th anniversary and sang a jingle about cold foam in a strange Coffee Mate Super Bowl commercial involving dancing tongues. Twain also just wrapped her Las Vegas residency, and next month she'll be a judge on Canada's Got Talent.

Listen to "Yes, I Will" below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DF3t28wKsr1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

01 "Falling In Love With My Girl" (with Justin Hawkins)

02 "Who Am I" (with Ronnie Wood & Jay Graydon)

03 "Leave So Soon"

04 "Sad Tomorrows"

05 "Infatuation"

06 "Yes, I Will" (with Shania Twain, Steve Lukather, Ray Parker, Jr. and Nathan East)

07 "Jealousy"

08 "Whatever Happened to Our Love" (with Nigel Olsson, Bill Champlin and The Real Thing)

09 "You’ll Live Forever" (with Billy F. Gibbons)

10 "Endless Days"

11 "Take Me Back to Rainbows"

12 "Lost and Alone"

13 "Don’t Leave Me Here" (with Gene Simmons and Tower of Power)

14 "Holy Water"

15 "Rock and a Heartbeat" (with Tower of Power)

16 "I Could Never Leave Her" (with Tower of Power)

Falling In Love With My Girl is out 2/21. Pre-order it here.