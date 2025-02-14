Stream Screamo Supergroup Coma Of Eris’ Scorching Self-Titled Debut

Coma Regalia and Apostles Of Eris are prominent names within the screamo underground, and those are only the two most obvious acts represented in the new supergroup Coma Of Eris. The band's membership crosses over with Saetia, Violent Abuse, Kill Code, Mourn Recif, Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow, All You Have, Armagideon Time, Hundreds Of AU, and Reaping Fields. Their self-title debut, out today, is a co-release between the esteemed Zegema Beach and Middle Man labels, whose Dave Norman and Edie Quinn are the vocalists here. That's a hell of a pedigree.

The songs are tightly coiled and intense, and despite their perpetual-freakout status, they move with their own kind of grace. Per the Bandcamp alert, topics include "the crushing of dreams, the climate crisis, political extremism and the dumbass right, and being fucking Robin Hood." The band told Not Just A Phase about that the lyrics were written more than a year ago but feel prescient now:

There's a lot of underlying political themes, but maybe they don't come right out at you. The last track, "Dozing Past Decency" is probably the most overt. It predicts, in a way, how the current presidential administration in America is blaming everything on "DEI" and "Woke."

Stream the album below.