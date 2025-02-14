Watch Clairo Sing With Charli XCX & Beabadoobee At Laneway Festival Melbourne

Up here in the northern hemisphere, we're in the darkest, deepest, most soul-crushing depths of winter. Down in Australia, though, they're going through peak festival season right now, the lucky bastards. On Friday -- Friday already happened down there -- Australia's touring Laneway Festival came to Melbourne. Laneway's three headliners are Charli XCX, Clairo, and Beabadoobee, and they're all hanging out with each other and joining each other onstage. Seems nice.

At the very end of her Laneway set, Clairo brought Charli XCX to the stage. Clairo and Charli have actually collaborated before; Clairo and Yaeji both appeared on Charli's "February 2017," from the 2019 album Charli. But that's not what they sang together at Laneway. Instead, Charli joined Clairo for a version of the 2019 Clairo song "Sofia." Charli didn't have anything to do with that song. She must just like it. Watch the fan footage below.

Reflecting on the collab on TikTok after, Charli said, "What if I made a record with guitar, or strings, or both? Lou Reed era maybe."

During Beabadoobee's set, the singer brought Clairo to the stage, and they got a huge crowd singalong by singing "Glue Song" together. Beabadoobee released the original "Glue Song" single two years ago today, and Clairo appeared on another version of that track a few months later. The version of the song with Clairo is one of Beabadoobee's biggest streaming hits. Here's that duet.

Charli also shot a social-media video with Clairo and Beabadoobee backstage.

The Laneway Festival comes to Adelaide tomorrow -- or I guess today, if you're in Australia -- so we'll see if these three get up to any more antics.