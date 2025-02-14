Sharpie Smile – “Love Or Worship”

Sharpie Smile is Dylan Hadley and Cole Berliner, two former members of the band Kamikaze Palm Tree — who, perhaps not coincidentally, had a song called "Sharpie Smile." That track's jagged experimental pop-rock was nothing like the music they're making now.

The debut Sharpie Smile single "Love Or Worship" is out today on Drag City. It's a dreamy synth-pop track with a solemn old-world disposition, and it makes tasteful use of the ol' artistic-license Auto-Tune. It strikes me (favorably) as the kind of song Caroline Polachek might release. Watch the Isabella Behravan-directed video below — and while you're at it, check out their old song "Sharpie Smile" because it's good too.