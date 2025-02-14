Skip to Content
Hear A Song From John Malkovich As Fictional Pop Star Moretti In The New Thriller Opus

10:52 AM EST on February 14, 2025

Next month, A24 shares Opus, a thriller about an enigmatic pop star played by John Malkovich and also starring Ayo Edebiri. Directed by Mark Anthony Green, Opus has vocals by Malkovich and production from Nile Rodgers and The-Dream. Today we get a taste with "Dina, Simone."

The Opus cast also has Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means. Here's the description for the film:

A young writer travels to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago. Surrounded by a cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she soon finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.

A 3-song EP titled OPUS: The Moretti EP will arrive alongside the movie, consisting of original songs performed by Malkovich and written and composed by Rodgers and The-Dream. Check out "Dina, Simone" below, and watch the trailer.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Rd-EQyZKVsA
https://youtube.com/watch?v=5owo-kbx8X0

TRACKLIST:
01 "35mm"
02 "Dina, Simone"
03 "Tomorrow"

Opus hits theaters 3/14 via A24.

