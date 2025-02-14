Skip to Content
Panchiko – “Honeycomb”

11:37 AM EST on February 14, 2025

Adam Alonzo

Panchiko are getting ready to release their new album Ginkgo, the follow-up to 2023's great Failed At Math(s). So far the British indie rock band has shared the title track and “Shandy In The Graveyard” with billy woods, and today they're back with the blissful "Honeycomb."

About the tune, the group offers, "Honey, for a start, comb your hair and wear your favorite sock or maybe even both, and the rest of love, yer know, the big stuff, will be a little easier to manage."

"Honeycomb" comes with a cute animated video by Leah Putnam; watch below.

Ginkgo is out 4/4 on Nettwerk.

