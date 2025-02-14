Former Black Midi Member Cameron Picton Shares Debut Single From His New Band My New Band Believe

Last year, Black Midi were declared "indefinitely over" and frontman Geordie Greep said the band wasn't on speaking terms. He released his debut album The New Sound to critical acclaim, and now the group's Cameron Picton is making music in an outfit called My New Band Believe.

My New Band Believe's first song “Lecture 25” is out today. About it, Picton explains:

Recently, I had a couple days off from the main thing I’ve been working on and spent them doing various writing exercises. I hadn’t written a proper song since before Christmas so thought it’d be a good way to get the ball rolling again. Of quite a large batch I ended up with three songs that had something about them. At first I thought about putting them out as is, recorded with my laptop mic and Zoom H6, unmixed, unmastered – exactly as bounced on when I first finished them, flaws and all. I later sent them to Seth and when he offered to mix, I thought: why not just record one properly? We tracked it at RAK on the 11th of Feb with mixing taking place the next day. I also asked Jack (Shep) to make a video for it, which he then filmed concurrently, in time for a Valentine’s Day release. The idea for “Lecture 25” was to set someone else’s words to my own music, I used Dennis Cooper’s “Lecture 1970,” which I adapted into about half the song’s lyrics.

Along with Picton on guitar and vocals, My New Band Believe has Josh Finerty on bass, King David Ike-Elechi on drums, and Seth Evans on piano. Check out “Lecture 25” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall*

02/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco*

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen*

03/04 – New York, NY @ Union Pool

*Opening for Lankum

*With support from Barry Archie Johnson