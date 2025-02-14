Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream The Rad New Demo From Chicago Noise Freaks ira glass

12:16 PM EST on February 14, 2025

Every few months we get new music from ira glass, the Chicago band whose music might be too noisily aggressive to make it on the NPR airwaves. Despite recently releasing music through a record label, today the group has posted a set of five new demos to their Bandcamp page. It's raw and explosive stuff with more than a little screamo in it. Brass instruments are also involved. Behold the carnage below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Radio Free Alice – “Rule 31”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Angel Du$t – “DU$T”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Announces New Album Thoughts On The Future: Hear “I Miss The Way You Swim”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Voxtrot Announce First New Album In 19 Years: Hear “Fighting Back”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Philly Hardcore Rippers Commitment Share Debut Single “Hellraiser”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Merce Lemon & Fust – “Cup Of Loneliness” & “Choices” (George Jones Covers)

December 2, 2025