Stream The Rad New Demo From Chicago Noise Freaks ira glass

Every few months we get new music from ira glass, the Chicago band whose music might be too noisily aggressive to make it on the NPR airwaves. Despite recently releasing music through a record label, today the group has posted a set of five new demos to their Bandcamp page. It's raw and explosive stuff with more than a little screamo in it. Brass instruments are also involved. Behold the carnage below.

<a href="https://iraglass.bandcamp.com/album/winter-demos">winter demos by ira glass</a>