Hayley Williams Joins Finneas To Sing Paramore’s “Crushcrushcrush” In Nashville, Helps Grandpa Release Debut Album

1:47 PM EST on February 14, 2025

Last week, Paramore leader Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish brother/collaborator Finneas both performed at G*VE A F*CK LA, a Hollywood Palladium benefit for people affected by the recent wildfires. Finneas played a couple of his own songs, and Williams covered Björk and Failure with help from Failure's Ken Andrews. On Thursday night, Williams and Finneas once again shared a stage. This time, it was a surprise.

Last night, Finneas headlined a show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. He ended it by bringing Hayley Williams to the stage, and the two of them bashed their way through Paramore's 2007 hit "Crushcrushcrush." Apparently, Paramore haven't performed that one live since 2018, so this was a rare treat. Naturally, Williams blew Finneas off the stage. Could you imagine being at a Finneas show that suddenly turned into a Paramore gig? I bet that would feel amazing. Watch the fan footage below.

https://twitter.com/idreamaboutit/status/1890265314224664739?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In other Hayley Williams news, she's just helped release an album that was recorded when she was born. In the '70s, Williams' grandfather Rusty recorded an album of country-tinged easy listening, and he never released it. Today, the 78-year-old Rusty Williams releases that album under the name Grand Man; it's out on Hayley Williams and Zac Farro's label Congrats. Check it out below.

Also, Hayley Williams was happy to note that some of the dancers in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show used products from her vegan hair dye company Good Dye Young.

Read More:

