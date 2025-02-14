Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

For Valentine's Day, I got you new covers of two Genesis frontmen's debut solo singles.
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|clichetobelieve
|Feb 7th
I give this list 0/5 frogs.
|Posted in: The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
abby and i will bully you if you don't
Waffle party
They could censor “pedophile,” but they couldn’t censor “Hey Drake, I heard you like em young,” or the lowercase “a” on his necklace, or the 50,000 people screaming “A minorrr.”
Pulitzer Kenny knows how to beat the censors.
You have to have that special c-suite delusion to think writing an op-ed like that in that tone is remotely a good idea.
runs to the comments section so fast that I get winded
more like Milkshake Duck Festival, am I right
imagine having your ex crip-walk while the # 1 song in america that explicity calls you a pedophile that won as many grammys as you have in one evening plays during the most televised event of the year and 70,000 people in the stadium scream out the punchline in real time.
Rabhan: “major labels are businesses, we cannot offer healthcare!”
Cool, businesses in the U.S. with 50+ employees must offer health coverage. You wanna get into whether artists are misclassified employees or nah?
pre-order this OR ELSE
You should also mention that Rabhan used to work at Atlantic Records, aka the label that Chappell was at before she got dropped.Probably not happy seeing her doing well at a different label.