Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:25 PM EST on February 14, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

For Valentine's Day, I got you new covers of two Genesis frontmen's debut solo singles.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
Danielle Chelosky
Score: 27 | Feb 10th

abby and i will bully you if you don't

Posted in: Stereogum Managing Editor Chris DeVille Announces Debut Book Such Great Heights: The Complete Cultural History Of The Indie Rock Explosion
#9 
Scott Lapatine
Score: 27 | Feb 10th

Waffle party

Posted in: Chappell Roan Reiterates Demand For Industry Change As Charli XCX, Noah Kahan, & Nirvana Chime In
#8 
padfoot24
Score: 28 | Feb 10th

They could censor “pedophile,” but they couldn’t censor “Hey Drake, I heard you like em young,” or the lowercase “a” on his necklace, or the 50,000 people screaming “A minorrr.”

Pulitzer Kenny knows how to beat the censors.

Posted in: Watch Kendrick Lamar Play The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
#7 
Grimpinata
Score: 28 | Feb 7th

You have to have that special c-suite delusion to think writing an op-ed like that in that tone is remotely a good idea.

Posted in: Chappell Roan Responds To Critic Of Her Grammys Speech Calling On Labels To Provide Artists' Healthcare
#6 
Coldman
Score: 29 | Feb 7th

runs to the comments section so fast that I get winded

more like Milkshake Duck Festival, am I right

Posted in: Milkshake Festival Adds Azealia Banks, Drops Her After Backlash
#5 
dadbodmomjeans
Score: 30 | Feb 10th

imagine having your ex crip-walk while the # 1 song in america that explicity calls you a pedophile that won as many grammys as you have in one evening plays during the most televised event of the year and 70,000 people in the stadium scream out the punchline in real time.

Posted in: Watch Kendrick Lamar Play The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
#4 
cschl
Score: 31 | Feb 7th

Rabhan: “major labels are businesses, we cannot offer healthcare!”

Cool, businesses in the U.S. with 50+ employees must offer health coverage. You wanna get into whether artists are misclassified employees or nah?

Posted in: Chappell Roan Responds To Critic Of Her Grammys Speech Calling On Labels To Provide Artists' Healthcare
#3 
Scott Lapatine
Score: 35 | Feb 10th
Posted in: Watch Kendrick Lamar Play The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
#2 
Abby Jones
Score: 37 | Feb 10th

pre-order this OR ELSE

Posted in: Stereogum Managing Editor Chris DeVille Announces Debut Book Such Great Heights: The Complete Cultural History Of The Indie Rock Explosion
#1 
Mugen
Score: 40 | Feb 7th

You should also mention that Rabhan used to work at Atlantic Records, aka the label that Chappell was at before she got dropped.Probably not happy seeing her doing well at a different label.

Posted in: Chappell Roan Responds To Critic Of Her Grammys Speech Calling On Labels To Provide Artists' Healthcare

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

clichetobelieve
Feb 7th

I give this list 0/5 frogs.

Posted in: The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

