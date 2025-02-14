Rosalía Joins Euphoria Season 3 Cast

It's been a few years since the second season of Sam Levinson's chaotic Max series Euphoria, and the third is finally in production after many delays. Today, Deadline reported that Rosalía has joined the cast.

In a statement, the Spanish pop sensation wrote:

If there’s anything that excites me as much as creating a good melody or writing a great lyric it’s becoming a better performer every day. Euphoria has been my favorite series over the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all of these incredibly talented people that I admire so much and contributing my “granito de arena” to bring Sam’s vision to reality to make magic. I can’t wait to share what we’re doing!!! Besitos, Rosi.

The season is slated for release in 2026. Dominic Fike will not be returning to the show. Since season 2, Angus Cloud, who played the endearing drug dealer Fezco, passed away at 25. Zendaya, Hunter Schafer (who Rosalía dated in 2019), Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow will return to the show.

UPDATE: Variety reports that Dominic Fike is actually returning to the show, despite being left off a list of new and returning cast members released by HBO. However, HBO declined to comment.