Jay-Z Shares Statement After Rape Accuser Drops Lawsuit Against Him And Diddy

In December, a lawsuit against Sean Combs was refiled and accused Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs in 2000. Jay-Z called the allegations “idiotic” and on Friday (Feb. 14) he released a statement after the lawsuit was dropped.

"Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed," the statement reads, continuing:

This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z — real name Shawn Carter — filed documents this week referencing a second accuser and said the lawyer, Tony Buzbee, was blackmailing him. The second accuser is a John Doe, who claims Carter sexually assaulted him at a Beverly Hills party in 2015 when he was 16, after he was drugged by someone other than Carter.

Carter says Buzbee sent him two demand letters in November, in which the two clients demanded "something of substance" to address the "situation," which Carter interpreted as a demand for money "to buy their silence." He says the letters are "blatant blackmail attempts." That same month, Carter filed an anonymous lawsuit against Buzbee for extortion, which Buzbee tried to get dismissed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGEhRkAxlgo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGEi3kUxnGr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading