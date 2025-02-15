Sheryl Crow Sells Her Tesla To Protest “President Musk,” Donates The Money To NPR

Sheryl Crow has said goodbye to her Tesla. On Friday (Feb. 14), the singer posted on Instagram that she sold the car to protest "President Musk," and is donating the money to NPR, who the CEO is trying to get the government to defund.

"My parents always said… you are who you hang out with," she wrote. "There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla."

"Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth," she continued.

The post arrives following Musk holding court in the Oval Office and dismantling the federal government with his DOGE crew. (The current cover of TIME depicts the billionaire sitting behind the President's Resolute desk.) Also this week, Musk paraded his and Grimes' son X Æ A-XII around during the press briefing, and there's a viral clip from it of the kid seemingly whispering to Trump, "You're not the president." Grimes responded to the situation: "He should not be in public like this."

Also this week Congresswoman Claudia Tenney introduced The Defund Government Sponsored Propaganda Act, a bill that would prohibit federal funding for NPR and PBS. Musk has long had a beef with National Public Radio and posted on X earlier this month, "Defund NPR. It should survive on its own." (NPR actually receives only 1% of its funding from the federal government.) NPR, incidentally, says it will follow Associated Press guidelines and not refer to Gulf Of Mexico as the Gulf Of America, defying Trump’s Executive Order. AP has been blocked from the White House and Air Force One for this decision.

And speaking of Musk, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claims she had Elon Musk’s 13th child five months ago. This has not yet been confirmed, but it's quickly turning into a meme.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGEf88eBMVX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading