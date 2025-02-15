Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Noah Kahan, Shaboozey, & Mickey Guyton Play In The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

12:40 PM EST on February 15, 2025

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Shaboozey of Team Rice plays in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

|Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

On Friday (Feb. 14), the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game transpired at California's Oakland Arena. Team Barry Bonds won against Team Jerry Rice, and players included musicians Noah Kahan, Shaboozey, Mickey Guyton, and more.

AP Dhillon, Dylan Wang, Walker Hayes, and SOFI TUKKER's Tucker Halpern were also on the court, the latter of whom actually played college basketball. 2 Chainz served as one of the coaches. Watch clips from the event below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sportsvidehub/video/7471451791893302574
https://www.tiktok.com/@nba/video/7471451574062075166

We see you, Mickey!

Didier Morais pic.twitter.com/dLBMZxUlCK

— Guyton Nation (@GuytonNation) February 14, 2025

@sofitukker

We all grow up with crazy dreams, mine was to be an NBA All-Star. I worked for 22 years pushing myself to the physical limit to get as close as I possibly could, but it was out of reach for many reasons. Today, many years later, I get to say that music has brought me full circle to fulfill my biggest dream, to play in the NBA (Celebrity All-Star game?). If you know me you know how much this means to me. I’m not the player or athlete I once was, but I’m doing my best to get back into it and try not to embarrass myself ? but this will be one of my biggest personal wins the moment I walk on that court, no matter how the game goes. #nbaallstar #nba #allstar #nbacelebritygame #dream

♬ PP X ST sleepyhead 2025 UNRELEASED - SOFI TUKKER

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Los Campesinos! Break Down All Their Payments From Streaming Services

December 4, 2025
News

Rosalía Announces Global Arena Tour

December 4, 2025
News

They’re Making Paul Anka Describe Frank Sinatra’s Penis Again

December 3, 2025
News

Booker T. & The M.G.’s Guitarist Steve Cropper Dead At 84

December 3, 2025
News

Prostitute Sign To Mute, Share “Mr. Dada” Video

December 3, 2025
News

Lily Allen’s New Album Now Available On Butt Plug-Shaped USB

December 3, 2025