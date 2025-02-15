Watch Noah Kahan, Shaboozey, & Mickey Guyton Play In The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

On Friday (Feb. 14), the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game transpired at California's Oakland Arena. Team Barry Bonds won against Team Jerry Rice, and players included musicians Noah Kahan, Shaboozey, Mickey Guyton, and more.
AP Dhillon, Dylan Wang, Walker Hayes, and SOFI TUKKER's Tucker Halpern were also on the court, the latter of whom actually played college basketball. 2 Chainz served as one of the coaches. Watch clips from the event below.
https://www.tiktok.com/@sportsvidehub/video/7471451791893302574
https://www.tiktok.com/@nba/video/7471451574062075166
AP Dhillon: They were like, does this guy even know how to dribble. Is he gonna double dribble? So I'm here to show like, "Yeah we FUCK -- oh my bad."Mark Jones: That was a double dribble. Richard Jefferson: Shaq just texted me and said you don't have to apologize. pic.twitter.com/qNN5JDGcWw— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2025
We see you, Mickey!
Didier Morais pic.twitter.com/dLBMZxUlCK
— Guyton Nation (@GuytonNation) February 14, 2025