Watch Noah Kahan, Shaboozey, & Mickey Guyton Play In The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

We all grow up with crazy dreams, mine was to be an NBA All-Star. I worked for 22 years pushing myself to the physical limit to get as close as I possibly could, but it was out of reach for many reasons. Today, many years later, I get to say that music has brought me full circle to fulfill my biggest dream, to play in the NBA (Celebrity All-Star game?). If you know me you know how much this means to me. I’m not the player or athlete I once was, but I’m doing my best to get back into it and try not to embarrass myself ? but this will be one of my biggest personal wins the moment I walk on that court, no matter how the game goes. #nbaallstar #nba #allstar #nbacelebritygame #dream