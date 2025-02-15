Skip to Content
Watch Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Perform “Feeling Gravitys Pull” At Their Latest R.E.M. Covers Tour Kickoff

1:43 PM EST on February 15, 2025

On Friday (Feb. 14), Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon and indie rock veteran Jason Narducy kicked off their R.E.M. tribute band tour in Pioneertown, CA. The group played through the entirety of the 1985 album Fables Of The Reconstruction.

At Pappy & Harriet's Palace, Shannon and Narducy's band included Dag Juhlin, John Stirratt, Vijay Tellis-Nayak, and Jon Wurster. This Fables tour launched exactly one year after ending their run covering R.E.M.'s Murmur. Last month, the pair went on Fallon to perform “Driver 8” and WGN to play "Swan Swan H." Watch a video of them doing "Feeling Gravitys Pull" in Pioneertown below.

