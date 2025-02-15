Skip to Content
Watch Los Campesinos! Play Deep Cut “Tiptoe Through The True Bits” Live For The First Time

2:18 PM EST on February 15, 2025

Last year, Los Campesinos! released All Hell, which landed at #10 on our list of the best albums of the year. On Friday (Feb. 14) in London, the band played a lot of those songs live for the first time, as well as their deep cut "Tiptoe Through The True Bits."

"Tiptoe Through The True Bits" was recorded for the 2011 record Hello Sadness but left off and released on their blog in 2012. It was officially shared in 2021 for their EP Whole Damn Body. At the Troxy, LC! gave live debuts to "The Coin-Op Guillotine," "II. Music For Aerial Toll House," and "III. Surfing A Contrail." They also played "In Medias Res" for the first time since 2020. Watch footage from the night below.

