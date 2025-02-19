Maria Somerville – “Garden”

Maria Somerville hasn't put out a new albums since 2019's All My People, but she's kept busy since then. She's collaborated on some tracks from Richard Russell’s Everything Is Recorded project, covered Air Miami for the 4AD compilation Bills & Aches & Blues, and has been a regular host on the cult-favorite internet radio station NTS. Last September, Somerville put out a single called "Projections," and today, she's announced a full LP of her own to follow: Luster arrives this April, marking Somerville's debut album for 4AD. The new single "Garden" is out now.

"Garden" feels like classic 4AD, a piece of droning, nebulous dream-pop that evokes bands like Cocteau Twins through a more contemporary lens.

Listen to "Garden" and see the full Luster tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Réalt”

02 "Projections"

03 "Garden"

04 "Corrib"

05 "Halo"

06 "Spring"

07 "Stonefly"

08 "Flutter"

09 "Trip"

10 "Violet"

11 "Up"

12 "October Moon”

Luster is out 4/25 via 4AD.