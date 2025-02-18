Skip to Content
Hannah Cohen – “Draggin'”

10:37 AM EST on February 18, 2025

Josh Goleman

Hannah Cohen has shared a new song today called "Draggin.'" It's the second single from her March-bound album Earthstar Mountain, which features guests including Sufjan Stevens, Clairo, and Liam Kazar.

Earthstar Mountain focuses a lot on different forms of love, and "Draggin'" documents how ridiculous familial love can be. Cohen explains of the track: "There is a universal truth: Water is wet, the sun rises in the east and your family will drive you to your brink.”

Watch the music video for "Draggin'" below.

Earthstar Mountain is out 3/28 via Bella Union/Congrats.

