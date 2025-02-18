LAKE – “No Wonder I”

Frequent Adventure Time watchers might recognize "No Wonder I," a song LAKE released in 2013 that was soon after featured in an episode of the cartoon. Over a decade later, the PNW indie-pop band are revisiting the track for Bucolic Gone, their new album that's out next month.

While the original "No Wonder I" featured a more threadbare, bossa nova-inspired instrumental, the 2025 rendition amps things up a little with more colorful, almost new wave-y production. Its euphoric lyrics, however, remain the same: "No wonder I/ Feel so tired of talking/ There’s so much to take in today," the band's Ashley Eriksson sings in blissful reverie.

Watch the music video for "No Wonder I" below.

Bucolic Gone is out 3/7 via Don Giovanni.