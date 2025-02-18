Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

LAKE – “No Wonder I”

4:09 PM EST on February 18, 2025

Frequent Adventure Time watchers might recognize "No Wonder I," a song LAKE released in 2013 that was soon after featured in an episode of the cartoon. Over a decade later, the PNW indie-pop band are revisiting the track for Bucolic Gone, their new album that's out next month.

While the original "No Wonder I" featured a more threadbare, bossa nova-inspired instrumental, the 2025 rendition amps things up a little with more colorful, almost new wave-y production. Its euphoric lyrics, however, remain the same: "No wonder I/ Feel so tired of talking/ There’s so much to take in today," the band's Ashley Eriksson sings in blissful reverie.

Watch the music video for "No Wonder I" below.

Bucolic Gone is out 3/7 via Don Giovanni.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Crying Nudes – “joyride”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Reid – “rebirth”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Rubber Band Gun & Joey Joesph Announce New Collab Album ROAM BABY ROAM: Hear “The Longest Party”

December 5, 2025
New Music

Fucked Up Release Year Of The Goat A Week Early

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jawnino & Surf Gang Share Collaborative Project amnesia

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jordan Raf & Shallowater – “From My Wings”

December 5, 2025