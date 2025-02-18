Youth Lagoon – “Gumshoe (Dracula From Arkansas)”

This Friday, Trevor Powers will share Rarely Do I Dream, his latest album as Youth Lagoon. He's shared a good chunk of the record already by way of singles "Speed Freak," “Football,” “Lucy Takes A Picture,” and “My Beautiful Girl," and now, we get more one single with "Gumshoe (Dracula From Arkansas)."

Intertwining old folk tales with his real life, “Gumshoe (Dracula From Arkansas)” pairs twangy guitars and a steady drum groove with field recordings of dogs barking and family members' chatter: “The summer taught me that life’s a baseball bat to the jaw,” he sings. Powers explains of the track in a press release:

Someone said my music makes them feel like they died in the forest, and I’ve honestly never heard a better compliment. I don’t think I have a song that’s more suited for that description than "Gumshoe." I usually write out of pure love, delirium, or just to get the devil off my back, and this one checks all three boxes… it may be the closest I’ve come so far to finding real freedom in music.

Watch Powers' self-directed video for "Gumshoe" below.

Rarely Do I Dream is out 2/21 via Fat Possum.