Eve 6 Share Covers Of Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” And Wreckless Eric’s “Whole Wide World”

Fountains Of Wayne will play their first show in over a decade this summer, with Max Collins filling in on bass for the late Adam Schlesinger. But Collins hasn't neglected his main band Eve 6: In the past few days, Eve 6 have shared two cover songs. The first is a rendition of Len's "Steal My Sunshine" -- a song that's been covered many times -- featuring L1zy. The second, a collaboration with Suzie True, is their take on Wreckless Eric's 1977 song "Whole Wide World."

Eve 6's "Steal My Sunshine" cover is available to stream in all the usual places; their "Whole Wide World" cover is for Get Better Records' new benefit compilation for Los Angeles fire relief, and you have to buy the whole album to hear it.

Eve 6 are also kicking off a short run of East Coast tour dates tomorrow with Titus Andronicus.