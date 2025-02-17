Skip to Content
Watch Paul Simon & Sabrina Carpenter Perform “Homeward Bound” On SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special

8:16 PM EST on February 16, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter & Paul Simon - SNL

Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary festivities have already given us Nirvana x Post Malone, a Joanna Newsom sighting, and the revelation that creator/producer Lorne Michaels once called Taylor Swift a "terrorist."

The audience for Friday night's The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall seemed filled mostly with celebrities, and tonight's The Anniversary Celebration around the corner at 30 Rock had an even tougher job seating five decades of stars. (Puck called it the "toughest ticket in years," but reported that past hosts Donald Trump and Elon Musk were both invited.)

The three-hour show kicked off with Michaels' close friend Paul Simon performing Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound” with Sabrina Carpenter, who made her SNL debut last year. Simon introduced the song as one he played with George Harrison on SNL in 1976. “I was not born then,” Carpenter added. "And neither were my parents."

Tonight’s show also has performances by Miley Cyrus & Brittany Howard, Lil Wayne & the Roots, and Paul McCartney. Watch Simon & Carpenter below.

Carpenter returned later in the show alongside Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, and Marcello Hernandez for the latest iteration of their Domingo sketch, singing to the tune of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” and Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Then Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennet appeared for an “Espresso” parody, joined by Carpenter as well as Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny as Domingo’s brothers.

