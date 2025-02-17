Supreme Announces Aphex Twin Collab

Supreme, the streetwear brand known for their collaborations with musicians over the years, has just unveiled their collection Spring/Summer 2025. This year, they're teaming up with Aphex Twin for an exclusive "Windowlicker" t-shirt.

The t-shirt features the iconic cover art to Aphex Twin's 1999 track "Windowlicker," which features Richard D. James' smiling face superimposed onto the body of a bikini-clad woman. There's a tiny Supreme logo on the bottom right corner, and on the back are apparently hand-scribbled lyrics to "Cock/ver10" from Drukqs, the album that followed "Windowlicker."

This isn't the first time Aphex Twin has inspired some Supreme garb; back in 2018, the brand collaborated with music video director Chris Cunningham, with a shirt featuring stills from the 2005 film Rubber Johnny he made with Aphex Twin.

See Supreme's full S/S2025 collection here, and sign up here to be notified when the drop goes live. (You can also stream Aphex Twin's surprise compilation album from December.)