D’Angelo Set To Headline Roots Picnic 2025

Well, look who's back. It's been a full decade since the great soul enigma D'Angelo released his unexpected comeback album Black Messiah, and it's been a long minute since the last time that D'Angelo performed live. D'Angelo's live performance was a single song at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest in 2022. Before that, he did a COVID-era Verzuz performance in an empty Apollo Theater -- he took on himself. The last time that D'Angelo performed a full set in front of fans, it was at Byron Bay Bluesfest in 2016. But it appears that D'Angelo's old friend Questlove has coaxed him back out onstage, since D'Angelo has been announced as the headliner of this year's Roots Picnic.

This year's Roots Picnic goes down 5/31 to 6/1 at Philadelphia's Mann in Fairmount Park. Assuming that everything happens the way it's been announced, D'Angelo will perform with his old collaborators the Roots, and he'll share headlining duties with Lenny Kravitz and with Philly hometown hero Meek Mill. The top of the bill also has GloRilla, Migues, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, and Jeezy.

The Roots are coming off of a big weekend. They served as house band at the Saturday Night Live 50th-anniversary concert, and Questlove's new documentary Sly Lives! came to Hulu. The Roots will play their own set at Roots Picnic, celebrating 30 years of their major-label debut Do You Want More?!!!??! Another Philly artist, Musiq Soulchild, will also do an anniversary set, for debut album Aijuswanaseing turning 25. Meanwhile, Black Thought will do a "J.Period Live Mixtape" set with 2 Chainz and Pusha T, and multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone will perform with '00s R&B champions Jagged Edge.

The Roots Picnic bill also has Cee-Lo Green performing with go-go greats the Backyard Band, and DJ Rich Medina doing a Black house set with Crystal Waters and CeCe Peniston. There's tons of other intriguing stuff on the undercard, too. Honestly, this looks like a great festival. Check out the poster below, and find all the relevant information here.