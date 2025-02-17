Skip to Content
Abdomen – “Damage Tool”

9:58 AM EST on February 17, 2025

Alwin Sinnem

The Dutch trio Abdomen makes noisily intense psychedelic rock. Later this week, they'll release Yes, I Don’t Know. The band reportedly spent two years making the LP, since the pandemic forced a change of plans, but the songs sound like they were bashed out in a three-hour frenzy. We've already posted the title track, and now Abdomen have also share the wild-eyed new number "Damage Tool."

When you think about it, almost any tool could damage someone's abdomen, right? Potential abdomen damage tools: A screwdriver, a hammer, a tape measure, a level, one of those big pairs of scissors. You could probably mess up someone's torso just with a thumbtack or a carpenter's pencil, if you caught them by surprise. What's that? I'm rambling in a disturbing way? Hmm. Yeah. I could see that. Anyway, here's the song.

Yes, I Don’t Know is out 2/21 on FatCat.

