Haim Tease LP4 Single, Join Sabrina Carpenter At SNL 50th Anniversary Afterparty

The three sisters in Haim have never really gone away. They remain plenty visible in all sorts of big cultural moments. They just went to the Super Bowl with their friend Taylor Swift, for instance, which means they were all over the broadcast. They were also among the stars at this year's Saturday Night Live 50th-anniversary festivities. But it's been nearly five years since the release of Women In Music Pt. III, their most recent album. So Haim would like you to know that they are back.

Haim have been teasing a new album, which may or may not feature Jai Paul, for a long while, but now they're really ramping up activity. Haim will play the upcoming Primavera Sound Festivals in Barcelona and Porto, as well as the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Yesterday was Danielle Haim's 36th birthday. Over the weekend, the band shared photos of her kissing and hugging randos at her birthday party, with the caption "(ha)i’m single.. haim single ?" (She and longtime Haim collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid broke up in 2022.)

Also, Este Haim announces that she's engaged, to crypto entrepreneur Jonathan Levin.

Alana Haim, who's got some movie roles coming up, is being intentionally coy about her relationship status.

After last night's big primetime SNL50 prime-time special, the show held a huge after-party at New York's Plaza Hotel. Busta Rhymes, Brandi Carlile, and Arcade Fire (with Bill Murray and Jon Hamm) reportedly performed. Sabrina Carpenter, who duetted with Paul Simon to open the show, played what looks like a loose, goofy set there. She sang covers of Madonna's "Like A Virgin" and Etta James' "At Last," and there's a very good chance that Keith Richards was there to witness her version of the Rolling Stones' "Miss You."

@sabrinacarpenternow ?? | Sabrina Carpenter performing ‘Miss You’ by The Rolling Stones at the SNL 50 After Party in New York. ?? | Sabrina Carpenter performando ‘Miss You’ dos Rolling Stones na after party do SNL 50 em Nova York. ?? | Sabrina Carpenter interpretando ‘Miss You’ de The Rolling Stones en la fiesta posterior del SNL 50 en Nueva York. SabrinaCarpenter MissYou TheRollingStones SNL50 AfterParty NewYork Music 4o mini ♬ som original - Henrique - user72123075048

But this is a blog post about Haim, not about Sabrina Carpenter or Saturday Night Live. So you should be aware that the sisters joined Carpenter — and Kristen Wiig, Jenna Ortega, and Emma Stone — onstage at the after-party. The band itself performed covers of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and Wilson Pickett's "Mustang Sally."

| @SabrinaAnnLynn with Jenna Ortega, Emma Stone and HAIM on stage at the SNL50 after party. pic.twitter.com/PBRb3W1fam — Sabrina Carpenter All-News(@SCANews_) February 17, 2025