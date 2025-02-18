Skip to Content
Anxious – “Never Said”

12:42 PM EST on February 18, 2025

Rebecca Lader

No, this is not a Liz Phair cover. But it's another really good song that also happens to be called "Never Said," this one coming from Anxious. It's the final single from the Connecticut emo-punk crew's new album Bambi, out this Friday.

Like previous album singles "Some Girls," "Counting Sheep," and "Head & Spine," "Never Said" is explosive and cathartic. This song expresses some frustrations about trying to navigate phony friendships within in The Scene: "You’re not worth more than all the phases you’ve been or the ink in your skin," vocalist Grady Allen shouts. He explains in a press release:

In our music subculture, there often seems to be this dynamic where people stay close to others regardless of the fact of whether they really like them or not. You hear subtle whispers and rumors about what people really think of you, but those feelings are never expressed to you directly. It's an exhausting social dynamic and one that I am desperate to let go of. "Never Said"'s lyrics focus on that idea. The song came about super weirdly and indirectly. I went over to Dante's [Melucci, guitarist/co-vocalist] house last winter and we just started shooting this riff back and forth. We started Frankenstein-ing new parts onto it over several months and eventually it just sort of fell into what it was. It was a cool process -- we rarely write that way. It was fun to just sort of keep throwing things together and see what happened.

Listen to "Never Said" below.

Bambi is out 2/21 via Run For Cover.

Read More:

