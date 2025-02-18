Paul Simon Unretires From Touring, Announces Intimate North American Shows

Back in 2018, national treasure Paul Simon wrapped up his farewell tour. At the time, Simon said that he wasn't done performing but that he would no longer attempt to launch any full-scale tours. Simon has continued to give one-off performances in the past seven years. This past weekend, he kicked off the SNL50 TV special, singing "Homeward Bound" with Sabrina Carpenter. But nobody really expected Simon to change his mind on the touring thing. After all, Paul Simon is now 83 years old. He's recently been losing his hearing and looking into experimental treatments involving zebrafish. But maybe the zebrafish thing worked, since Paul Simon is ready to tour again. He'll hit the road again this spring and summer.

Paul Simon's upcoming A Quiet Celebration tour is in support of his 2023 mini-album Seven Psalms, though he'll obviously also sing the classics. Simon will be accompanied by his wife Edie Brickell and a 10-piece backing band. He'll play multiple-night stands in relatively intimate venues like New York's Beacon Theatre and LA's Disney Hall. Below, check out the dates, as well as a tour trailer.

TOUR DATES:

4/04 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

4/05 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

4/08 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

4/10 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

4/11 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

4/14 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

4/16 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

4/17 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

4/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

4/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

4/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

4/26 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

4/28 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

4/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

5/07 - Dallas TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

5/08 - Dallas TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

5/11 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,

5/13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,

5/14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,

5/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

5/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

5/21 - Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center

5/23 - Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center

5/24 - Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center

5/27 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

5/29 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

5/30 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

6/06 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

6/07 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

6/10 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

6/12 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

6/13 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

6/16 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

6/18 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

6/20 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

6/21 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

6/23 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

6/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

6/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

6/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

7/07 - Long Beach CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center

7/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

7/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

7/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

7/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

7/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

7/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

7/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

7/25 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,

7/26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,

7/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,

7/31 - Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

8/02 - Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

8/03 - Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall