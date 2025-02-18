In Post-Super Bowl Bounce, Kendrick Lamar Has Three Albums & Five Singles In This Week’s Top 10

Last week, 133 million people reportedly watched Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Apparently, a good number of those people are now listening to Kendrick's music. According to Billboard, Kendrick is now the first rapper ever to chart three albums in the top 10 at the same time. He's also the first rapper ever to surpass 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. Kendrick's recent album GNX returns to #1 for its second non-consecutive week, while 2017's DAMN. rises to #9 and 2012's good kid, m.A.A.d. city jumps to #10. Kendrick didn't even perform any good kid tracks at the Super Bowl, but it apparently didn't matter.

Other Kendrick Lamar-associated albums had big weeks, too. After she joined Kendrick onstage, SZA's SOS rises one spot to #2. Meanwhile, the Kendrick-produced Black Panther soundtrack returns to the chart at #42, while To Pimp A Butterfly sits at #54 and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is at #75 -- both both jumps from last week.

The last artist with three albums in the top 10 at the same time was Kendrick Lamar collaborator Taylor Swift, who actually had five albums in there in December 2023. Before that it was Prince, who had five albums in the top 10 the week after his death. Before that, you have to go all the way back to Herb Alpert in December 1966.

Kendrick built his Halftime Show around his Drake diss "Not Like Us," and that song jumps from #15 to #1 on the Hot 100, as Billboard reports. The song originally debuted at #1, and then it returned to that spot after its video came out, so this is its third week at #1. Kendrick has the top three spots on this week's chart, with "Luther" at #2 and "TV Off" at #3. His previous chart-topper "Squabble Up" is at #5 on this week's chart, while the SZA/Kendrick collab "30 For 30" breaks into the top 10 at #10. Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" also got a big bounce after her Grammys performance, reaching a new high of #9.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U won't impact the charts until next week.