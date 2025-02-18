Skip to Content
Dog Days Fest! 2025 Lineup Headlined By Mannequin Pussy, Geese, Angel Du$t, & Boy Harsher

12:02 PM EST on February 18, 2025

Dog Days Fest! is an annual DIY-centric rock 'n' roll throwdown in Savannah, Georgia, and it's about to return for its third installment. This time around, Dog Days adds an extra day, and it'll come to venues around Savannah June 6 and June 13-15. Mannequin Pussy, Geese, Angel Du$t, and Boy Harsher will serve as headliners. I've only seen two of those four bands, but I can assure you that those two bands both absolutely rip live.

The rest of the Dog Days lineup includes bands like Coma Therapy, Telehealth, Lip Critic, Jalen Reyes, Twen, Sick Thoughts, Tobacco City, Pyrex, and Hello Mary. The full weekend pass is going for a very reasonable $112.35. You can find all the relevant info here.

