Club Night Share “Palace” From First New Album In Six Years

1:10 PM EST on February 18, 2025

We named Bay Area emo quartet Club Night a Band To Watch back in fall of 2018, between the releases of their 2017 EP Hell Ya and their 2019 debut album What Life. Then they disappeared for the most part, aside from one covers compilation to which they contributed in 2021. Now it's time to open the club back up because Club Night have announced their sophomore album Joy Coming Down, their first new album in six years. Its lead single "Palace" is out today.

Joy Coming Down cribs its title from a lyric by Fred Thomas of Saturday Looks Good To Me/His Name Is Alive/Chore fame. The album was indeed a long time in the making, with some of its material dating back to 2018, and it's billed as "an ode to loss and what follows." One such loss was Scott Hutchison, the late Frightened Rabbit frontman who served as a mentor and friend to Club Night vocalist Josh Bertram. Joy Coming Down album closer "Rabbit" is a tribute to Hutchison.

"Palace" comes with a ton of pent-up energy, culminating into a blast of indie rock that also works in elements of noise pop and math rock. The lyrics don't hold back, either, with Bertram pondering in the final lines: "I am of no use to this organic shape, but on and on it goes." And so it goes. Listen to "Palace" and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Expo"
02 "Lake"
03 "Palace"
04 "Dream"
05 "Rot"
06 "Judah"
07 "Station"
08 "Dream II"
09 "Rabbit"

Joy Coming Down is out 5/2 via Tiny Engines.

