Superdrag Announce First NY & LA Shows In Over 15 Years

Nobody has sucked out the feeling quite yet. Knoxville's Superdrag are best-known for the 1996 hit "Sucked Out," but they cranked out a strong catalog of streamlined alt-pop jams in the '90s and early '00s. Superdrag originally broke up in 2003, and they've gotten back together a few times over the years. In 2022, Superdrag played a hometown fest in Knoxville; it was their first show in 12 years. Since then, Superdrag have played Knoxville a few more times. Last year, they played Chicago's Wicker Park Fest, and frontman John Davis released his solo album JINX. Now, Superdrag are getting ready to play two coastal metropolises for the first time since 2009.

Today, Superdrag announced plans to play a few shows at relatively small venues in New York and Los Angeles. They're coming to LA's Troubadour June 20-21, and they'll hit New York's Bowery Ballroom 10/3-4.

