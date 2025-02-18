Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem Tracklist, Will Host And Perform On SNL

Just a few days after performing at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, Lady Gaga has been announced as the host and musical guest on the March 8 episode of SNL. (Shane Gillis and Tate McRae will be in the preceding episode.) That's the day after the pop star will release her new album Mayhem, for which she's also revealed the tracklist today.

Mayhem will include the previously-released “Die With A Smile,” Gaga's Grammy-winning collab with Bruno Mars; “Abracadabra,” which she debuted during a Grammys commercial break; and last fall's “Disease.” There are 14 tracks total, Gesaffelstein is on one of them, and Gaga teased an instrumental in a teaser Instagram reel today. See that reel and the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Disease"

02 "Abracadabra"

03 "Garden Of Eden"

04 "Perfect Celebrity"

05 "Vanish Into You"

06 "Killah" (Feat. Gesaffelstein)

07 "Zombieboy"

08 "LoveDrug"

09 "How Bad Do U Want Me"

10 "Don’t Call Tonight"

11 "Shadow Of A Man"

12 "The Beast"

13 "Blade Of Grass"

14 "Die With A Smile" (With Bruno Mars)

Mayhem is out 3/7 via Interscope.